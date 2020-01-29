NZ Laptops Explain What 'Factory Refurbished' Means

NZ Laptops are specialist refurbished and ex lease computer wholesalers and retailers, having an extensive supply of laptops, PC's, peripherals and spare parts for most major brands. While their name suggests that they only provide laptops they actually deal with almost anything computer related.

So, what does ‘factory refurbished’ mean? In general, factory refurbished products are products that wouldn’t otherwise be sold as brand new, for a variety of reasons. They may have been factory seconds, used in sales displays at trade shows, overstocked goods or customer returns. As a result, factory refurbished products may come with minor blemishes, although this is not usually the case with NZ Laptops’ stock. They buy only the best quality and condition factory refurbished goods in order to pass on the best quality and savings to our customers.

All factory refurbished products have been cleaned, quality checked and tested, and factory refurbished products are certified at the factory as fully operational, and come with a 12 months parts and labour warranty.

No items sold by NZ Laptops are to be considered brand new items unless they are clearly stated as such. Items are ex-lease or refurbished and all are tested and cleaned by their staff prior to sale. Batteries are second hand when sold, unless the item is specifically sold as a brand new item, in which case warranty applies covering manufacturing defects only. NZ Laptops is in no way at all states any length of time a battery can be expected to last for under use. These times vary according to usage and load applied. Life of the battery is relevant to how it is treated, so batteries should be fully discharged once a month to ensure full life expectancy.

