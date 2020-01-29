Beating Seasonal Depression through Acceptance & Commitment Therapy

There is no doubt that celebrations and gatherings will steadily increase as the Christmas season begins. However, not everybody is looking forward to the season with the same cheery disposition and more often than not, it is not by choice. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is common among individuals, depleting one’s energy, and more than just a case of the winter blues. SAD is a type of depression related to changes in season. In most cases, symptoms appear during winter and others, in spring or summer. So it is not uncommon that Christmas and summer holiday breaks can heighten feelings of anxiety, stress, and other negative feelings that come with seasonal depression.

There are many ways wherein mental health issues can manifest during this time such as grieving the loss of a loved one and seeing other individuals with their families can trigger a negative response. Alcohol users can find difficulty in moderating their drinking especially during celebrations or parties, which can increase their anxiety and struggle with substance abuse.

ACT or Acceptance and Commitment Therapy is a mindfulness-based behaviour therapy, which can be an effective tool to treat clinical disorders by developing psychological flexibility.

ACT or Acceptance and Commitment Therapy is a mindfulness-based behaviour therapy, which can be an effective tool to treat clinical disorders by developing psychological flexibility. According to a piece by Dr Russel Harris, ACT does not emphasise on reducing symptoms as the end goal because the attempt to get rid of the symptoms is the one that creates a clinical disorder in the first place. Instead, the goal of ACT is to develop a meaningful life, while accepting the pain that comes with it.

He says, “The therapy is about taking effective action guided by our deepest values and in which we are fully present and engaged. It is only through mindful action that we can create a meaningful life.”

ACT is still a process. Together with developing mindfulness techniques, people can develop and co-create their mindfulness skills not to reduce their symptoms but to develop mindfulness skills where one can get to a place of resilience and emotional strength.

