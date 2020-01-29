A New Low-Maintenance Option For Window Joinery

Windows often require a lot of maintenance. Paint peels, wood warps, mould builds up due to condensation, and aluminium can corrode and become stiff. Fully-functioning windows are crucial to the health of a home or building, allowing air in when needed and keeping draughts out when that’s the priority—and this makes window maintenance a tedious but necessary task for most property owners. However, there’s another joinery option on the market that will cut window maintenance down to almost nothing: uPVC.

Amongst the many benefits of the innovative new uPVC joinery—which keeps homes warm and quiet through its sound and thermal insulation properties—is the fact that it’s extremely durable and low-maintenance. uPVC won’t rot, rust, or corrode, and with a variety of colours available it doesn’t require painting. The hinges and other moving parts may need the occasional bit of attention to keep them in top-notch working order, and besides that uPVC windows will only need washing with soapy water when they become dirty. The material, which comes from a German supplier and uses recycled materials in its internal components, cannot be deformed by moisture or temperature changes.



Eco Auckland is proud to supply low-maintenance, eco-friendly, and secure uPVC joinery products to the Auckland region. If you are interested in trying this innovative material for doors and windows in your property, get in touch with the team online or call 021 277 0563 to discuss the options.