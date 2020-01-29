Improve Efficiency in Food Distribution Warehouses with Peter Swan Limited

Peter Swan Limited specialises in the design and build of food distribution centres. The Auckland-based professional design company has forged itself an international reputation as professional engineers, architects and project managers specialising exclusively in the food industry. Within this industry, Peter Swan specialises in the design and delivery of processing, chilling, freezing, cold storage and materials handling projects to clients in the food industry.

Food distribution centres is one their core businesses. The company provides innovative and efficient racking layouts that are critical to efficient floor plan layouts. Peter Swan Limited has designed facilities that are energy efficient for food distributer Bidvest throughout the country.

A LED lighting refit project has achieved significant reduction in energy use and cut costs. Understanding the big difference that relatively small changes in energy efficient technology and behaviour can make, Bidvest commissioned Phillips to re-design the lighting for their cold stores in order to capture some energy and cost savings. The results in electricity reductions exceeded everyone’s expectations. The lighting refit, which replaced fluorescent and high intensity discharge (HID) lamp fittings with low-energy LED technology.

The work, which was undertaken in association with Peter Swan Limited, has increased operational efficiencies and improved health and safety to the chilled areas in nine Bidvest cold store sites across New Zealand. Energy used on lighting has been reduced and this has reduced annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Food industry remains at the heart of New Zealand’s economy and continues to perform well. Much of Peter Swan Limited’s work is carried out in small towns and cities throughout New Zealand. The company also works overseas in regions as the Middle East, Asia, Russia and the Pacific. The success has come due to the specialist knowledge and experience within the food industry. The Peter Swan Limited team is capable of dealing with all regulations regarding the food industry, despite the continually changing nature of these regulations.

For more information: https://www.pswan.co.nz

Reference:

https://www.eeca.govt.nz/about-eeca/eeca-awards-2016/small-to-medium-energy-user-award/