CheckHome Helps Property Buyers and Sellers Manage Properties with Exterior Building Inspection

Building inspection service CheckHome provides clients with peace of mind when it comes to managing their properties. By providing an exhaustive inspection of the exterior premises and a professional report encompassing any and all areas of concern, CheckHome guarantees a smooth transition process for both property buyers and sellers.

CheckHome leaves no stone unturned when it comes to their comprehensive exterior building inspection, ensuring that a house is in its best condition. The team examines external areas such as the roof, roof space, framing, eaves, walls, and chimney, and checks for any rising damp. By doing such a thorough sweep of the premises, the company is well equipped to recognise any problems that may arise in their inspection.

After the inspection, the qualified team makes use of leading-edge technology to formulate a comprehensive professional report describing both the structural and cosmetic issues associated with the property within 24 hours. Thereafter, CheckHome can address areas of concern by providing advice and projected costs to give clients a more comprehensive understanding of the issues and maintenance involved.

As members of the NZIBI (New Zealand Institute of Building Inspectors) and Certified Samplers affiliated with Meth Solutions, the team at CheckHome has had extensive exposure to new builds, specialist renovations and extensions, and promise a professional and high-quality experience.

With almost a decade in the business, CheckHome is one of the premier choices when it comes to helping property buyers and sellers make an informed decision about their properties of interest.

Learn more about CheckHome’s professional exterior inspection services, click here: https://checkhome.co.nz/building-inspection-wellington/