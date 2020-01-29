Tanova Continues to Innovate with the Release of New Kitchen Drawer & Laundry Basket Systems

Fit has announced that one of its partner brands, Tanova, has released new kitchen drawer and laundry basket systems this month.

These units have been designed with careful attention to detail focusing on usability, convenience, and congruity. All of the units are made to be compatible with Blum’s LEGRABOX F drawer models. This comes as great news for designers, kitchen makers, and cabinetmakers, who will find these new Tanova units to be ideal pieces to maximise LEGRABOX F drawer models. Homeowners will also be pleased to find out that Tanova has made it easier to pair existing systems with the new kitchen bin and basket systems.

There are seven kitchen bin models offering sizes to suite several cabinet widths - 450mm, 500mm, and 600mm wide. They are available in 2 colours; Umbra Grey frames with Charcoal buckets, and Classic White frame and buckets.

Similarly, Tanova has released two new pull out laundry basket models for cabinets either 500mm or 600mm wide. Each unit includes two 36L plastic hampers that are either both white, or one white and one blue. The latter helps busy homeowners with pre-wash sorting.

These units display all the quality features one can expect from Tanova – solid steel coated frames, full sides for a clean and attractive look. The kitchen bins have a top cover built into the frame.

These new releases prove Fit’s continued innovation in the realm of efficient drawer systems. The company continues to fulfil its mission in enhancing everyday lives with their desire to create design solutions with customers in mind.

To learn more, visit the Fit NZ website at https://www.fit-nz.co.nz/