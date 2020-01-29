Low E Double Glazing From Eco Doors & Windows Will Keep Your Home Cool This Summer

The efficiency and comfort of a home is only as strong as its weakest link and windows are typically the biggest heat sinks a house has. The science of glazing has come a long way over the last decade and accordingly so has its thermal efficiency and ability to help protect people and property. The glass you choose will make a significant difference to your comfort and energy bills.

Low E (Low Emissivity) coatings have been developed to minimise the amount of ultraviolet and infrared light that can pass through glass without compromising the amount of visible light that is transmitted. When the interior heat energy tries to escape to the colder outside during the winter, the Low E coating reflects the heat back to the inside, reducing the radiant heat loss through the glass. The reverse, to a lesser extent, happens during the summer time.

Planitherm XN – Low E Double Glazing is the mid/high-tier option that includes a high performance Low E coating suited to cooler temperate climates on an inside glass face and a warm edge thermal spacer. Planitherm XN provides very good winter heat retention and very good protection against summer overheating and fade damage.

Planitherm XN – Low E Double Glazing +Argon is the high-end and high value-for-money option. This option includes a high performance Low E coating suited to cooler temperate climates on an inside glass face, Argon Gas and a warm edge thermal spacer. Planitherm XN +Argon provides superior winter heat retention and very good protection against summer overheating and fade damage.

Eco Doors & Windows offer local expertise and knowledge on uPVC joinery, experienced install teams and after-sales service, so to find out more about double glazing and Wellington windows and doors please go to https://ecowindows.nz .