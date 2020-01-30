Allegion Ask Which Keyless Lock is Good For You?

Allegion’s brands are redefining security, inventing new technology that keeps you safe wherever you are, and below we list their range of keyless locks, starting with the Schlage S-6000 digital touch pad door lock. Easy to program, the S-6000 provides up to 8 different user PIN codes. To operate the lock, you can use a PIN, fob or card which are all supplied with the device, and there is also a key for manual over-ride in case of an emergency.

The S-6000 also has additional safety features such as a built-in alarm which can sense forced entry, and an auto re-locking feature if the door is left unlocked for a period of time. The door can also be unlocked from the inside in an emergency such as a fire by rotating the lever from the inside, at any time.

The Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt is built with Bluetooth technology, allowing users to quickly pair the lock with their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and now Android phones. Android users can now add and remove codes, lock and unlock the door, and check the lock’s status, history and more. For added convenience, the Schlage Sense deadbolt works with HomeKit, Apple’s new technology.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is Schlage’s most advanced lock yet, providing homeowners with the sleek smart home technology they’re looking for, designed to simplify their lives, and stylize their space. HomeKit™ requires an iPhone or iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9.3 or later. Controlling this HomeKit-enabled accessory away from home requires an iPad with iOS 10 or later, or a fourth-generation Apple TV with tvOS 9.2 or later.

The S-6800 is packed full of features that give the home owner a range of entry and security options to suit a modern lifestyle, and can store up to ten user PIN codes, 50 cards/fobs, and 100 ﬁngerprints. Temporary access codes can be created for contractors or guests, and these can be individually added and deleted using the simple menu. The lock can be operated a number of convenient ways, including by ﬁnger-print reader, keypad, card, key fob or stick-on patch. There is also a key override in case of emergency.

The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt has built-in Wi-Fi which allows you to lock/unlock from anywhere, plus set up guest access codes for recurring, temporary or permanent access when paired with the Schlage Home app, no additional accessories required. Create and manage up to 100 access codes for trusted friends and family to use with the fingerprint-resistant, capacitive touchscreen with easy one-touch locking.

For more information on code door locks, combination door locks and digital keypad door locks please go to https://www.allegion.co.nz .