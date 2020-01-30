Ask Bartercard Explain How to Revive Your Business with Bartercard

This month Ask Bartercard has a few tips on how you can revive your business with Bartercard, if your business is faltering, beginning with effective marketing. Businesspeople often make the mistake of becoming complacent around marketing, spending loads of cash at start up and then tapering off once the customers start rolling in.

So, it’s not enough these days to simply have a website, and some social media presence, and expect to be competitive. Depending on your business, you many need to invest in blogs, newsletters, email campaigns, events or direct mail-outs with time-sensitive offers, discounts or bonuses. The good news is by working with Bartercard members who specialise in these services, you can retain your cash and spend your trade dollars instead on marketing that will help you get more customers.

Secondly, Bartercard stress the importance of advertising. The Bartercard network has members in all areas of advertising, from magazines to television, radio to billboards, and there are also copywriters and graphic designers who can carefully craft and present your message through flyers, brochures, and even online ads.

Thirdly, you can’t overlook the importance of networking. There’s nothing quite like networking to raise your profile, put you in front of potential clients and lead to referrals and testimonials, and when you join Bartercard, you immediately have access to the world’s largest business-to-business trade exchange with tens of thousands of member businesses across eight countries. This means you may never need to attend a networking meeting (outside of Bartercard) ever again.

As a Bartercard member you’ll be keen to network, as the more members you meet, the more potential you have to both save money and do business. Bartercard’s large, global referral network means you can promote your products and services to members locally, nationally and globally. Once you do business with a member, they’ll refer you to others, and potentially bring in cash clients as well.



Finally, Bartercard boasts several well-regarded experts in the field of lead generation. They have the know-how to set up, execute and manage your lead-generation campaigns, and most importantly track your results. The best part is you can pay for their services as a Bartercard member using your trade dollars, so for more information on lead generation, what is Bartercard and where can I spend my Bartercard dollars please go to http://askbartercard.co.nz .