Choose Autotintz This Summer For Tinting Your Boat Windows

When on the water, not only are we affected by glare from the sun but also glare from the water’s reflection, which is why Autotintz’ boat tinting service is super popular, especially coming into summer. Tinting the windows on your boat is a great way to increase the overall comfort inside your vessel, and Autotintz’ specialised window films are designed to stand up to the elements out on the water.

Tinted windows will give you more privacy – this is especially important if you sleep in your boat when it is docked. If you have a larger boat, tinting the windows will allow your guests to feel more comfortable, knowing that others cannot see them through the windows. However, it is important to note that the tint on your windows will only provide privacy if the amount of light outside the boat exceeds the amount of light on the inside. There is no such thing as a one-way mirror so at night, you need to make sure your blinds are closed.

And Autotintz say, not only should you protect your skin, but your equipment. Your electronics will last much longer, if kept out of the sun. Your non-electric equipment, such as fabrics also will not crack and fade as quickly as those exposed to the sun.

Don’t forget, when you’re out on the water you’re exposed more than ever, so you can get that heat and glare under control and increase your shade zone out of the sun. Our climate is harsh in New Zealand so having a UV protective film is absolutely necessary.

Similarly, tinting the windows on your commercial or public use boat is a great way to preserve its hard-working interior where high traffic areas usually show wear, and Autotintz have anti-graffiti films available for high traffic areas. Tinting also reduces solar heat gain inside the vessel, blocks 99% UV to reduce interior sun damage, reduces glare by up to 90% to increase comfort, and provides a hard-wearing scratch coat for durability, increasing privacy and overall. Tinting by Autotintz will give a non-fading, colour stable film for lasting results, so for more information on car window tinting and car alarm installation please go to http://www.autotintz.co.nz .