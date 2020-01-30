Lots of New Year Dumpster Tips From Best Dumpster Deals

This is the time of the year when we’re not quite so keen in getting out in the snow and ice to sort out our recyclables, but it is just as important in the winter as in any other time of the year to keep up with our recycling. So, when you are getting rid of all the Christmas and New Year rubbish (think bottles!) make sure you think about whether it is recyclable before you throw it into the dumpster.

Best Dumpster Deals have some more top tips for you in January. How about organising your community to give your local school, college, community hall or sports club a good clean-up. It’s a great way to give back to your local community and bring people together. You can then all enjoy a bit of a get-together afterwards and get to know your neighbours better, spreading a bit of New Year good will.

Best Dumpster Deals also have some ideas on how to stop other people from using your skip bin, as this can be a real problem when the evenings close in so early and people can dump in your dumpster under cover of darkness. They suggest lighting up the skip with a security light or motion sensitive light, covering your skip with a tarpaulin, and if possible, have your skip located in your driveway. Conversely, you can always get in first! Filling your skip up quickly is very effective.

Finally, if you require your skip bin to be placed on concrete there is a chance that it may leave a stain behind or scrape your concrete. The best practice is to cover the concrete with a tarp or piece of plywood measuring at least 15 foot long x 5 foot wide (for a 9 yeard dumpster, and keep the concrete path or driveway clean.

