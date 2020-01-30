Coro First National Sponsor the National Burn Centre

At this time of the year, if we are lucky enough to be holidaying on the Coromandel Peninsula, there is an irresistable pull to purchase a property on the very aptly named Paradise Coast, and Coro First National are there to help you achieve this. What people may not know is that every new property owner who buys through their company will receive a quality Home Safety Kit which includes a fire blanket, a fire extinguisher and a smoke alarm.

Which brings us on to Coro First National’s sponsorship of the National Burn Centre. A philanthropic arm of First National Real Estate was founded to focus fundraising efforts to strengthen local and national charitable initiatives.

Every year First National members raise thousands of dollars to help their local communities in times of need - money for schools, community building and healthcare, local sporting organisations - the list goes on.

On a National level, First National Foundation partners with National Burn Centre to provide iPads and internet connectivity. This will provide patients with the ability to connect directly with their families through Skype, email and social media.



Many burn victims are separated from their families, usually for three months but sometimes up to six months initially. Often family members are left at home with little connection with family, which does not assist in their long term healing process.



The iPads will also greatly assist young children with severe burns to view videos during their dressing changes which can be painful and can take up to three hours at a time. By having the connections and support of family and friends back home, these patients will be able to rest and recuperate mentally as well as physically while at the National Burn Centre.



​Coro First National have a fantastic team of experienced, dedicated, friendly staff who look forward to assisting you with your real estate requirements, so for more information on Coromandal real estate and Paradise Coast property please go to http://www.corofirstnat.co.nz .