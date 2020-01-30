IMNZ's New Year Goals With Think on Your Feet

For the next few months IMNZ’s articles will feature case studies from course attendees of their Think on Your Feet Leadership Essentials – ELEVATE and Team Leader Essentials. Think on Your Feet teaches you to focus on key issues, better organise your ideas and answer hard questions with confidence.

When BNZ bank Planning Manager, Amanda decided to seek out professional development, she found what she was looking for at IMNZ, who provide a Think on Your Feet course for people seeking to become more confident in their communication, presentation and conflict resolution skills.

Amanda could see that it would provide her with skills that would improve her effectiveness in meetings and other work conversations, especially under pressure. “I really enjoyed the look of the IMNZ course,” says Amanda. “I could see that some of the elements that were my weaknesses, or areas to grow on, were going to be part of the course.” The structured but interactive nature of the course offered Amanda a chance to learn new skills and practice them in a supportive and relaxed environment.

At BNZ Amanda is often involved in the process of bringing change to people’s roles and she found this a real challenge before attending this course. “I sometimes found it difficult to bring people along on that journey,” she explains. “The course has helped me overcome a few challenges that I face in my role on a day-to-day basis, and that’s telling the story of—it might not impact them, but what does it mean for the organisation and wider as well?”

IMNZ’s Think on Your Feet course helps people in leadership have more persuasive conversations and can help turn anxiety concerning change into positive energy. Amanda was able to put her new skills into practice almost immediately after returning to work from her two-day IMNZ course. “The IMNZ course has given me tools to build on and to practice which then feeds into overall communication and confidence.”

Amanda has no hesitations in recommending the IMNZ Think on Your Feet course and has already suggested it to a number of her colleagues. “In those times of uncertainty or when you’re not sure how to approach a question or situation, having those tools in place is something I would recommend. My 2020 Goal, is to have more effective, productive and confident communication between my team and I.”

