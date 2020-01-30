Summer's Warm Water Currents Make For a Perfect Spot at Tutukaka's Pacific Rendezvous Resort

There’s no doubt at all that now is a great time to be visiting Tutukaka and staying at the Pacific Rendezvous Resort during the months January, February, March and April. The warm currents that travel down to the Tutukaka coast from Australia at this time of year make it perfect for water activities, fishing trips, diving and snorkelling at the adjacent Poor Knights Islands.

The Poor Knights Islands are a group of islands off the east coast of the Northland Region of the North Island, lying 50 kilometres to the north-east of Whangarei, and 22 kilometres offshore halfway between Bream Head and Cape Brett. Uninhabited since the 1820s, they are a nature reserve and popular underwater diving spot, with boat tours typically departing from Tutukaka.

The Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve surrounds the island, and the islands contain rock arches and sea caves, including Rikoriko Cave, the largest cave in the world by volume, and an opening large enough for small tour boats to enter.

Tawhiti Rahi contains the Northern Arch, Middle Arch, and Maomao Arch, the latter being a popular diving location.

Beneath the waves at the Poor Knights, the caves, arches, tunnels and sheer cliffs provide a great variety of habitats to explore, and the islands are renowned for their diving and snorkelling. The local tourist operators are often equipped to give non-divers an underwater experience, and Jacques Cousteau rated the area as one of the top five dives in the world.

Nursery Cove and some of the shallower parts of South Harbour are great venues for novice divers, and experienced divers can also find spectacular and challenging dives all around the islands. Diving and snorkelling are the best ways to enjoy the underwater world of the Poor Knights, and a number of charter dive boats operate from Tutukaka Harbour, which is 30 kilometres from Whangarei.

