Sit Back And Sway Away with The Nuna Leaf Curv Baby Seat

Designer baby store Dimples stocks The Nuna Leaf Curv that is perfect for the modern day family. Ideal for any type of nursery the seat can be used for babies from birth to up to 60 kgs. The next generation swaying baby seat follows the original Nuna Leaf Seat.

The Curv offers a newborn insert which provides additional padding and comfort for the baby and the base of the seat has a curved design to add style to any room. Inspired by the carefree float of a leaf on a breeze, the Leaf Curv baby seat treats baby to a similarly mesmerising ride. The distinctive design was invented from the baby’s point of view and works well at any time of the day.

The swaying seat of The Nuna Leaf Curv, part of the luxurious Threaded Collection, is made with premium Oeko-Tex® certified fabrics in a modern colour palette that compliments any home. This edition of the Leaf Curv features an all-new toy bar and newborn insert to provide extra padding and comfort while they snooze.

It has an ultra-smooth and quiet side-to-side motion and evolves with the baby. It has a rock safe base and motion lock. The mesh backing provides little breezes. This product is not recommended for children who cannot sit alone and are unable to walk. The motion lasts unassisted with a gentle push for over two minutes and works without batteries, cords, and does not make any noise. The base pops out for easy storage or quick trips and evolves with baby to big-kid size. It has the perfect angle for both playing and napping.

