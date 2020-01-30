ZR Decorating Say the New Year a Good Time To Assess their Performance

The new year is a good time to reassess just how your business has performed over the past year, and ZR Decorating are happy to showcase some examples of just how satisfied their customers are with their service, starting with Helen of Upper Hutt who says, "Thanks to Zack and his team - he has transformed our house inside and out. Painting a traditional villa is not an easy job, but you have made the place fresh and light - and the wallpaper on the ceiling was a perfect result. You went out of your way to track down wallpaper that was seemingly impossible to get in time. Clean and tidy always, and we love the finished product."

And Stephanie of Upper Hutt says, ​"Excellent service from ZR Decorating. I would highly recommend Zack and the team, they are highly professional always polite and leave the site clean and tidy at the end of each day. The finished job is fantastic . Thanks Zack and the team for working with my time frames"

Kris of Mornington adds, "A+++ Zack and his team did a great job doing my entire house interior. Zack was great to deal with and he and his team did really well in getting in, doing a fantastic job and finishing in a timely fashion. Highly recommended."

Markk of Brooklyn said, "I do not hesitate to recommend ZR Decorators. Top quality job with excellent pricing. This company works hard to minimise disruption to you while completeing a fantastic job"



And finally, Chris of Brooklyn added, "Zack was awesome to deal with. He had some good tips around decoration (I'm absolutely clueless) and he and his team managed to get my whole house down in minimal time and with minimal disruption. The finished job looks amazing and has left me extremely happy with the whole process. I would definitely recommend ZR Decorating and they would be top of my list for any future jobs."

Customer service and satisfaction, a professional level of expertise and reliability, are important to Zack’s business and their clients appreciate their professionalism and quality by choosing them time and time again. Word of mouth is their source of labour, and their clients are continually recommending them to others, so for more information on residential painting Wellington, painters Wellington and commercial painting Wellington please go to http://www.zrdecorating.co.nz .