The Idea Donkey Have Some Tips on Getting Video Views

The Idea Donkey have been in the business of online media for quite a while, so know how many factors go into a successful video, and below they have listed some of the ways that you can optimise your videos to get them to the customer’s screen and stay there, beginning with using accurate, conversational keywords.

If you conceptualise YouTube as a search engine, then you also have to make sure to treat your videos like any other web page that you put out there. Use keywords that accurately represent the content of your video in the title, meta-data and description, as these are what will direct the algorithm to show your video in someone’s search results.

The mission for views begins with getting people to notice your video, and then convincing them to spend a few minutes of their valuable time on watching it. You must make sure to make your titles and descriptions are relevant, engaging and conversational to draw people in.

Next up you need to create a custom thumbnail. This feature is only available after your channel has been verified by YouTube, but it’s worth looking into getting verified for this feature alone. Custom thumbnails enable you to choose what the browser sees of your video, so instead of a random snippet from the actual content, you can create an interesting title card that draws them in. At the end of the day, what matters is showing people that your content is relevant to their interests, and this is one of the best ways to accomplish that goal.

The most emphatic advice YouTube has always given out is, “Quality videos garner quality views”. One of the integral ways the algorithm assesses a video is based on how long viewers have stuck around to watch it for. If you have a high bounce rate, your videos are less likely to be recommended to people. On top of that, you want to make sure that your customers like what you’re saying to them! So, make a video that you’re proud of, that’s engaging, and you’ll have a much better shot at showing up in the “Trending” category.

