US Global Tax Say Individuals, Trusts & Foreign Companies Must File By April15 2020

The deadline for filing 2019 Individual Federal Income tax return, if you reside outside the US is on April 15, 2020. You get an automatic extension until June 17, 2020. However, if you owe any tax for 2019, it is due on April 15 2020 and interest will accrue from this date.

Any US citizen or green card holder based anywhere worldwide, with a total income greater than $12,000 (USD equivalent) for individuals needs to file. This threshold varies for married individuals filing jointly/separately. Lower thresholds exist for other types of income, such as self-employment income.

Your total income includes income from all sources, whether it be wages, interest, self-employment income or investment income. The location where this income was earned also has no bearing on whether a tax return needs to be filed.

It is important to note that the obligation to file a US tax return doesn’t necessarily mean that any tax will need to be paid. Extensive tax treaties exist between the US and most other countries (including Australia & New Zealand), and which some instances do exist where tax is owing, for many of US Global Tax clients they are able to reduce their tax bill to zero.

In the case that you have tax residency in two countries, or income from multiple countries, tax treaties are used to determine which country has the right to tax. This is determined as part of the tax return preparation process and uses complex understanding of the local tax rules, US tax rules, and the tax treaty in place.

It is essential that any person subject to US taxation (ie citizen or green card holder) files their required returns. The IRS has extremely strict and punitive penalties for those who do not meet their filing obligations. This is well publicised, and due to FATCA legislation, the avenues for the IRS to track US citizens failing to file are much simpler than they have ever been.

If you’re unsure if you having a filing obligation, or wish to learn more, and for more information on US tax returns, US expat tax and tax migration please go to http://usglobaltax.com/ .