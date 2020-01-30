Naenae Dental Clinic Use All the Modern Techniques

Naenae Dental Clinic us all the modern techniques and technology, with a good example being the Velscope. Velscope is a wireless handheld device that uses natural tissue fluorescence to enhance their ability to detect abnormalities in the mouth that are often invisible to the naked eye.

It is recognised by the World Health Organisation as the world’s most widely used adjunctive tool for the visualisation of tissue abnormalities in the mouth (such as oral cancer).

Oral Cancer has affected many people and continues to be a major illness. Approximately 250 people will be diagnosed with oral cancer each year - most will be treated successfully if treated early. As with all forms of cancer early diagnosis is essential and can help improve chances of survivability and mean less aggressive treatment. Dentists are at the front line when it comes to oral cancer diagnosis as they inspect this region regularly. This is why at Naenae Dental Clinic we carry out a cancer check of the tissues of the mouth and head and neck as part of our comprehensive examinations, and to improve their diagnosis they use the Velscope when appropriate.

Similarly, with their use of Intra-oral Cameras. By using this convenient imaging solution at Naenae Dental Clinic they can show their clients what they see - what that cracked tooth looks like, why those large old fillings may need replacement or why the bacterial build up is causing your gums to bleed. They have been using these sorts of images for years and find they help them communicate more clearly what is going on.

A picture is worth a thousand words - in dentistry that couldn’t be more accurate. It can be hard to understand and imagine what is happening in your mouth from mere descriptions. Although there may be no pain or discomfort that doesn’t always mean everything is necessarily fine and it is even more confusing when you visit a dentist and you are told what is going on - yet you feel nothing.

These are just two examples of their techniques and use of technology, so for more information on tooth extraction, invisalign and veneers please go to http://naenaedentalclinic.co.nz .