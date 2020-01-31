LD Construction Points to Satisfied Customers as Evidence of Excellent Professionalism and Workmanship

LD Construction, together with their team of professional builders in Auckland, show not only professionalism and commitment towards their work through words but also back them with action and high-quality results. This is evidenced by testimonials from happy clients who have shared stories of their positive experiences.

For Simon and Pete, working with Luke Dickinson, LD Construction’s Managing Director, has been a smooth and easy process. According to the two clients, they have received an enjoyable and stress-free experience during their build, with the end-result exceeding their expectations. And this is exactly what the company strives to accomplish – to understand what their clients need and deliver. “They communicated well throughout the entire build,” Simon and Pete said, “making it an enjoyable and stress-free experience.”

Through a team of skilled and professional builders, LD Construction delivers dream homes without problems or miscommunication. Jacqueline, a recent LD Construction client, also shared her positive experience while working with Luke and his team on her new build. “Luke and his team went out of their way to explain things clearly being my first new build,” Jacqueline said. “The process from start to finish was made easy. Luke would consistently check in and update me on what’s happening.”

Apart from new builds, the team is also experienced in dealing with home renovation projects. Andrew worked with LD Construction for his home renovation and said that the team successfully finished the job to a very high quality and on time, adding that “I recommend Luke and his team for any building work you’re doing.”

Staying true to their company values of honesty, a personal approach, teamwork, fixed prices, customer satisfaction, and passion, LD Construction is set to reach new heights in 2020, with quality homes and more success stories to add to the list.

To learn more, visit the LD Construction website at https://www.ldconstruction.co.nz/