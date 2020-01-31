LD Construction Proud to Count Themselves Among Approved NZCB Builders

The experienced team of licensed builders at LD Construction are proud to count themselves among the distinguished membership of the New Zealand Certified Builders Association, the nation’s leading membership organisation for qualified builders and construction professionals. LD Construction’s membership with NZCB reflects their commitment to high quality craftsmanship and ethical business practices.

Established by qualified builders more than two decades ago, the New Zealand Certified Builders Association was founded with the goal of celebrating New Zealand’s most accomplished builders and eliminating unethical behaviours and substandard building quality. Operating in compliance with the Incorporated Societies Act 1908, NZCB opens their doors to all New Zealand builders whose quality and ethics meet their high standards.

NZCB offers a range of benefits that their members can extend to clients, including the Halo 10-year Residential Builders Guarantee, access to a range of certified home plans and specialised insurance brokers, as well as assistance with website development and marketing, among other significant advantages. NZCB members are well positioned to become leaders in the residential construction industry.

LD Construction is proud to extend the benefits they enjoy from the New Zealand Certified Builders Association to their clients, offering a selection of Certified Plans and the Halo 10-year guarantee. Their passion, honesty, and communication have helped LD Construction build a reputation as one of Auckland’s most trusted building companies, working hard to deliver exactly what their customers have envisioned: new homes and renovations of the highest quality, delivered on time and under budget.

For more information about LD Construction’s status as New Zealand Certified Builders, including their 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, click here: https://www.ldconstruction.co.nz/