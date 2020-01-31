Bins R Us' Special Offers Still Ongoing

Bin’s R Us, one of the leading providers of bin hire services in Auckland, has extended its special offer of their 9m and 6m bins.

Even now that the holiday season is over, there are still a number of casual customers who are in the process of cleaning up from their Christmas and New Year celebrations. That is why the Auckland-owned and operated company is striving their best to cater to these customers by extending their promotion and offering customers 6m and 9m bins with discounted rates.

Kiwis scheduling their clean-up this month no longer have to worry about waste disposal when freeing their homes, offices, and other spaces from clutter brought upon the celebrations from previous months.

Today, customers can get the 9m bins for only $320 while the 6m bins are priced at only $270. These are available through phone bookings only and special conditions and certain areas apply.

Moreover, customers can rent these bins for up to four days and are great rubbish bins for general rubbish such as household waste. Bins R Us also offers special hardfill bins for disposal of heavy materials such as concrete and bricks.

Additionally, Kiwis are called to anticipate the upcoming public holiday later this month as the Auckland Anniversary is one of the best times to schedule a big clean up as it is a long weekend and marks the end of the first month of 2020. It is a great way to start the year with a clean slate together with the help of bins R Us that offers an affordable solution and reliable bin hire.

Bins R Us offers free delivery of bin hire Auckland wide and can organise pick-up.

To learn more visit the Bins R Us website at https://www.hireabin.co.nz/