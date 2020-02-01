Luijten Landscaping Involved in Glen Innes Community Project

Landscape design expert Luijten Landscaping is involved in a large-scale community project in Glen Innes. The project involves the redevelopment of 156 properties to create 260 new homes of which 78 will be owned by Housing New Zealand. Another 40 homes will be owned by other social or community providers with the remainder for private sale.

Luijten Landscaping are experienced in residential, community and commercial projects. Their designers have been involved from the start to make sure there is cohesion in the street planting and that the community gardens will be user-friendly and low maintenance. Tāmaki is the largest urban regeneration project in New Zealand, creating a thriving, attractive, sustainable and self-reliant community where the future looks brighter for residents of Glen Innes, Panmure and Point England.

Tāmaki Regeneration Programme is leading the twenty-year project town centre regeneration in partnership with Auckland Transport, Panuku, the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board and the Glen Innes Business Association. The Housing Foundation is one of the Tamaki Regeneration Company (TRC) development partners. Housing Foundation has an agreement with TRC to build and develop up to 70 houses in the Glen Innes area of Tamaki for a range of tenures, such as social rental, affordable rental, shared ownership and market sale.

With over 10,500 new homes being built over the next 25 years the project has schools, amenities, playgrounds. The project is opening doors to home ownership for thousands of young Kiwis and creating training, employment and business pathways for the community to prosper. This new standard in urban regeneration will create a modern multi-cultural community, surrounded by world-class amenities with easy access to the CBD and Auckland's beaches, parks and amenities.

Luijten Landscaping has enhanced the environment of homes and companies throughout Auckland for almost two decades. As a one-stop shop Luijten Landscaping can cover all aspects of landscape design. The company deals equally with residential and commercial clients. The company consists of professional landscapers and project managers with credible, practical experience and a number of landscape apprentices. Their in-house design team can provide clients with a landscaping design plan after visiting the site and listening to their ideas. Their design team can guide clients to choose what materials would best fit any project such as paving, decking, lighting etc. Luijten Landscaping has a nursery that enables them to provide a large selection of the highest quality plants.

For more information: https://www.luijten.co.nz/