All New Client Packages From Vivo Hair & Beauty

If you are new to Vivo or haven't been back to Vivo in the last six months, they are now offering you some amazing value packages. With over 70,000 happy returning clients, Vivo are so confident that you will love what they do, that they promise 'hair you'll love, or your money back.'

Packages on offer are a Cut & Colour, Balayage or Ombre, Blonde Ambition and a Kerasilk Keratin treatment. Kerasilk Keratin Treatment service provides a long-lasting transformation of unmanageable, unruly and frizzy hair into perfectly smooth, soft and manageable hair – for up to three to five months.

This offer is valid for clients that have not been to Vivo within the last six months, so for appointments, further information and Master Stylist pricing, please call 0800 400 300. It is also valid with selected Senior Stylists at VIVO.

Extra charges may apply from $12 for hair past shoulder length, thick hair or extended regrowth. Any additional services to be paid at the salon.

The voucher is valid for 12 months, and the offer can not be used in conjunction with any other offer or voucher. When you visit VIVO they promise hair you'll love, or your money back. And if your service is going to cost extra (for example, for long/thick hair/extended regrowth), they will tell you before they start, or you don't have to pay it.

Vivo offer a comprehensive range of hair services, including style cuts and trims, permanent and semipermanent colours, foils, balayage colouring, blowouts, straightening and curling with GHD hot tools, upstyling, chemical and keratin straightening, perms, and a selection of nourishing treatments.

All essentials like shampoo, head massage and styling are already included in the package price. However, if you have long (below shoulder) and/or very thick hair, and/or extended regrowth, an extra charge from $12 would apply to cover the cost of the additional colouring product.

For more information on Vivo hair salons, hair salons and microdermabrasion NZ please go to https://www.vivo.co.nz .