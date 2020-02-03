Increase efficiency and reduce your energy costs with a high-speed centrifugal oil-free air compressor from leading worldwide industrial giant Atlas Copco New Zealand.

With not a single drop of oil is inside the compressor, the ZH 350+ high speed oil-free air compressors from Industrial products and solutions giant Atlas Copco New Zealand, provide you with pure and clean air.

“The oil-free air compressor ZH350+ reduces energy consumption to previously unachievable low levels,” says Yuri Reijmer, Managing Director at Atlas Copco New Zealand.

Ideal for a range of industries such as medical, health care and automotive, the 3-stage high speed oil-free air compressor will perform excellently and efficiently even in the most demanding environments.

The high-speed centrifugal oil-free air compressor from Atlas Copco has been designed to lower your energy cost and to save energy. It does this by utilising a unique combination of a 3-stage compression, titanium impellers, high-efficiency motor and magnetic bearings.

As one of the best-performing oil-free air compressor on the market, the high-speed centrifugal oil-free air compressor ZH 350 will increase your efficiency. This is due to the inbuilt high-speed drive means which needs no oil lubrication. “And with no intermediate gears and fewer rotating components, there will be reduced friction,” adds Yuri.

The centrifugal high-speed compressor ZH350+ comes to you as a plug-and-run packaged solution. Its smartly integrated design includes the core compressor, main drive motors, coolers, efficient inlet filter and silencer, integrated blow-off valve and silencer, water manifold, sound attenuating canopy and controls.

High speed centrifugal oil-free air compressor ZH 350 + comes with intelligent control and monitoring with the Elektronikon® compressor controller system. This cutting-edge control system minimizes energy consumption. “The Elektronikon compressor controller system works by collecting data from sensors within the compressor, processing it and delivering you an overview,” advises Yuri. It monitors the overall system performance with service indications, malfunction alarms and safety shutdowns.

The high speed centrifugal oil-free air compressor ZH 350 + also complies with ISO 8573-1 CLASS 0 (2010) certification.

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40, 000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide.

Contact Atlas Copco New Zealand:

Website: https://www.atlascopco.com/en-nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlasCopcoNewZealand

Head office: 8 George Bourke Drive, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060, New Zealand

Postal Address: Private Bag 92 - 814, Penrose. Auckland 1642, New Zealand

Email: info.nz@nz.atlascopco.com

Phone: 0800 354 555

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA