Rising energetic entertainer, Kiwi Artist Zap debuts new music video 'Safe As' for the Hood Brothers.

Popular Kiwi comedians, The Hood Brothers are getting a new anthem thanks to emerging New Zealand artist, ZAP.

Coming hot on the heels of making it top ten New Zealand music chart, ZAP is debuting the music video his song ‘Safe As’. With a catchy hook with fast flows and cheeky lyrics, this song is sure to making its way into everyone’s playlist.

“It was an honour to get the opportunity to work with the Hood Brothers and create this song for them,” says ZAP. ZAP (Isaac Gibson) is known across New Zealand for his unique blend of rapping, freestyle rap, music and entertainment.

Giving in that authentic feel, the new music video features footage from the Hood Brothers party at the Oh Seven night club in Hamilton. The beautiful scenic images were filmed on location at the seaside suburb of Papamoa, in Tauranga. The music video also includes genuine Hood brothers’ fans drinking and dancing to the track, which perfectly encapsulates the upbeat energy of the song.

When it came to composing the song itself, Zap spent a lot of time creating the perfect sounds. “It took about a couple weeks to finally get the right hook and verses to written to a satisfactory level. I was very happy with the finished product,” comments ZAP.

“The whole song came about organically and I knew once I wrote the song, I needed to head to the studio ASAP and get it recorded,” adds ZAP. The track also features a beat produced By Eskry.

With the song already making it to the top ten New Zealand music chart, the accompanying music video is sure to be a hit. You can check out the video for yourself once it goes live here: https://youtu.be/JDlU0SNyaG4

