New Zealand Trails Offering Early Bird Promo Among Other Exciting Deals

New Zealand Trails, dedicated to offering the most exciting NZ tours for hikers, is pleased to announce their special offers to kick off the new season and new decade!

New Zealand Trails is giving away a complimentary night’s accommodation to anyone who books any of their trips during October 2020 until April 2021. The special offer will run until the end of February 2020.

Interested hikers can take advantage of the offer by calling or booking online. Additionally, their lifetime 15% deposit is fully transferrable to any of their available trips for customers who require a change of plans.

To kick off the 2020 season, New Zealand Trails also announced they are offering direct flights from the US to New Zealand. As of October 2020, New Zealand Trails’ trusted national carrier, Air New Zealand, will now fly travelers coming from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Newark to New Zealand.

New Zealand Trails was founded in 2013, headed by travel veterans Nigel Williamson, Jodi Narbey, and Andrew Fairfax. The company aims to share the best of New Zealand with like-minded souls and adventurous travelers through small group adventures.

Travelers from all over the world have only great things to say about the super guides of New Zealand trails. Chinh Tran, from Texas, USA commented, “My experience with NZ Trails has far exceeded my expectations. The whole trip was so smooth, the guides whom I got to know so well really made the trip. I think they understood the dynamics of the group and accommodated everyone perfectly. Props to our guides for keeping everything running smoothly!”

The company currently offers five fully guided New Zealand hiking tours, including the World Heritage, Masterpiece, Kiwi Classic, Pure South, Sweet North, and North ‘N’ South packages.

To learn more, visit the New Zealand Trails website at https://newzealandtrails.com/