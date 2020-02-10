How leading worldwide industrial giant Atlas Copco New Zealand can help increase efficiency in the food service industry.

100% clean and 100% safe. Industrial products and solutions giant Atlas Copco New Zealand have set the leading standard for contamination-free compressed air in the food and beverage industry

“Our oil-free compressors can ensure absolute air purity and eliminate any chance of air-based contamination,” says Yuri Reijmer, Managing Director at Atlas Copco New Zealand. This is vitally important for many industries, but is especially true for the food service industry.

From sorting and ejecting, mixing, aerating substances, or inflating and stuffing products, there are many applications for oil free compressed air.

Compressed air can be used to control the valves and actuators in automated lines for filling, packaging and bottling.

Compressed air is also ideal for cleaning bottles, packaging and moulding prior to filling. By using an oil free air compressor, you will avoid any contamination of the food containers and it won’t alter the flavour and odour of the end product.

Compressed air supplies oxygen to bacteria during fermentation to produce food products such as wine, citric acid and yoghurt. “Even a small trace of oil will affect bacterial activity, create a substandard product and contaminate the end product, potentially damaging your reputation,” advises Yuri.

Compressed air is also ideal for pushing powdered products like powdered milk or cocoa powder along pipes. “With oil-free air compressor, you can completely avoid oil contaminant mixing with the powder and maintain the powder purity,” adds Yuri.

Atlas Copco have completed thousands of compressed air installations across the globe, working alongside many of the world’s largest and leading food and beverage companies. You can be rest assured that when you work with Atlas Copco, you are working with the best.

Committed to always be leading the market with their industrial solutions, Atlas Copco were the first to receive ISO 22000 and ISO 8573-1 (2010) CLASS 0, for all oil-free air compressors. Atlas Copco were also the first to integrate Variable Speed Drive, oil free screw technology and rotary drum technology.

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40, 000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide.

