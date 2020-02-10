Stay at award-winning Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton for your Balloons Over Waikato 2020 experience.

The annual ‘Balloons Over Waikato’ is one of Hamilton’s greatest attractions, bringing in visitors from far and wide who travel especially to see the magnificent hot air balloons as they light up the sky in an array of colours, shapes and designs. A marvellous experience for all ages, this five-day ballooning festival will take place from the 17th-21st March this year, starting with ‘The Hamilton Opening Fiesta’ where the balloons will take to the air for the first time. Following this, there will be events kicking off at 7am each day at the Innes Common, Hamilton Lake – all FREE to attend!

For those who wish to delve more into the world of hot air balloons, ‘The CBD Walk Thru Balloon’ will be open to the public from 4pm-5pm each day in Garden Place, where a gold coin donation to KidsCan will allow enthusiasts to walk through a real hot air balloon and grab a photo in a balloon basket. On the morning of Thursday 19th March at 7am, Wel Energy Trust will be providing complimentary morning muffins and fruit to the first 2,000 people and on Friday 20th March from 6pm-8pm, there will be a basket burn at The Base, Te Rapa (as well as food and live music). Make sure to check out https://balloonsoverwaikato.co.nz for a full run down of all of the events.

The final day, Saturday 21st March 2020 marks the biggest night of the Balloons Over Waikato festival, the Zuru Nightglow. From 4pm-9pm, thousands will flock to the University of Waikato for an evening of live music, amusement rides, a variety of food, the remarkable hot air balloon glow show and Hamilton’s biggest fireworks display. To avoid road blocks and traffic on the night of the Zuru Nightglow, visitors have the option to ‘BUSIT to the Night Glow’ for FREE! For more information on bus routes and times, visit: https://balloonsoverwaikato.co.nz/night-glow/

Just 3 minutes’ drive (15 minutes’ walk) to Innes Common at the Hamilton Lake and 5 minutes’ drive to Garden Place, Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton is situated perfectly for the duration of the Balloons Over Waikato events. Conveniently located on Lorne Street, Argent

Motor Lodge is also ideally placed for BUSIT to the Night Glow, with one of the bus route stops being just 6 minutes’ walk from the multiple award-winning motel (ask at reception for more info). With spacious apartment-style rooms, plush king-sized beds, immaculate bathrooms and fully-equipped kitchens, your Balloons Over Waikato experience will be even better with a stay at the Argent!

Book direct with Argent Motor Lodge to receive two complimentary continental breakfasts for the first morning of your stay.

About Argent Motor Lodge:

Based in Hamilton, award-winning Argent Motor Lodge is right next door to Waikato Hospital and close to Braemar Hospital as well as being only a few minutes’ drive to the City Centre, cycle trails and the world-famous, Hamilton Gardens. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom apartments to family apartments with wheelchair-accessible facilities and fully equipped kitchens.

