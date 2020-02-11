Key benefits and features of the GP1000 pendant with Leading New Zealand-based Personal Health and Safety Monitoring Company, GPSOS.

New Zealand’s emerging developer of mobile emergency technology, GPSOS Ltd are excited to share how the key features of the GP1000 pendant can improve the lives of New Zealanders.

A key feature of the GP1000 pendant is the large yellow panic button that can press the button easily. This can be used for both your physical security or mental health. It has braille on the button so it can be easily found by those with vision impairments.

The pendant features two-way talk meaning you will be able to talk to a friendly and professional customer service person whenever you have activated the panic button or have fallen.

“The great multicultural and diverse team at GPSOS have speakers of both English and Te Reo and will continue to talk to you and provide reassurance until help has arrived,” says GPSOS founder and CEO Mark Simmonds.

If you become lost or have any other emergency you can activate the panic button and with the pendant’s advanced GPS tracking, when you are in cell phone or WIFI coverage, GPSOS will be able to locate you accurately within 10 meters of your actual location.

Ideal for those that suffer from Alzheimers and Dementia, up to 8 geofences can be created to notify the monitoring station if the user has left a particular zone. “This can give you great peace of mind as a family member, that someone will always be looking out for your loved one,” adds Mark.

Another advanced feature of the GP1000 pendant is it’s fall detection. In the case of a fall and you can’t press the button, the pendant automatically sets this off and gives you the safety net that someone will know something has happened and help will be on the way.

To discover more features and benefits of the GP1000 pendant check out GPSOS’s new video with GPSOS’S own Scott Lee and Polly Milnes here: https://youtu.be/8lEB8qfhRMU

For more information about GPSOS, or to get in touch, visit them here: https://gpsos.co.nz

About GPSOS:

GPSOS are one of New Zealand’s emerging leaders in emergency mobile technology. Providing safety, security and peace of mind for customers and their families, their technology allows lone workers, older people, receivers of home-based healthcare and many others to send for help at the touch of a button.

