Franklin Engineering Celebrates Over 40 Years of Service to the Heavy Diesel Engine Industry

AUCKLAND

It has been over 40 years since the team at Franklin Engineering first opened its doors to heavy diesel engines. Since then, their specialists have provided a tradition in excellence, servicing the needs of local residents and those throughout the country requiring their top-notch approach to diesel engines.

As a long-standing fixture in the Pukekohe community – recognised by their iconic building on Manukau Road – Franklin Engineering have an outstanding reputation in their field. Focused not only on the latest developments and techniques of their craft, but also on their impeccable customer service, their esteemed services have allowed them to remain at the forefront of their field.

Franklin Engineering provides a full range of diesel engine services from their in-house capabilities. Covering engine reconditioning, metal spraying, honing and more, they are the go-to team for all truck, boat and other machinery operators.

With an industry tenure like they have, there is little doubt that Franklin Engineering is in it for the long-haul. By staying on top of technology and capabilities, they plan to continue exceeding expectations and supplying the best services out there.

