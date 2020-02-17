Easy Blinds Waikato Sales & Customer Service

Easy Blinds owners Don and Youngshin Watkins were looking for a way to have on the ground presence in the Waikato. At the same time Amanda and Franswa Erasmus were looking to expand their business by utilising Amanda’s sales and marketing experience especially in residential and commercial interiors. Having more than 25 years’ experience in the Building Industry Amanda has an excellent eye for detail.

When an email from Amanda arrived in Don’s inbox late 2019, that was the start of Easy Blinds Waikato.

Measure and Quote

Installation

Consultations

amanda@easyblinds.co.nz

Tel: 0212538492