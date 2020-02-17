Leading Hamilton eatery, Momento City Café, in Hood St is the perfect place to dine after taking part in any of Hamilton's exciting upcoming events.

Hamilton is all set to play host to a bevy of upcoming events and popular Hamilton café, Momento City Café, is the perfect place to rest and refuel yourself with delicious food and coffee while partaking in any of these events.

Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival

19 Feb - 01 Mar 2020

This open-air summer festival celebrates all things creative within the internationally acclaimed and award-winning Hamilton Gardens and the only one of its kind in New Zealand this 19th February to the 1st March 2020. Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival is a great mix visual arts, music, comedy, film, theatre, literature and dance. This year’s event line-up includes Fly My Pretties, Sunset Symphony, Nadia Reid, Mondo Rhondo and many more.

Sunset Cinema at Seddon Park

27 Feb - 01 Mar 2020

Movie lovers will be for a treat with Sunset Cinema at Seddon Park. For the first time ever, Seddon Park will hold a series of outdoor, open air film screenings. The event is open to the community and tickets are priced at only $10 an adult and $5 a child per. “This is a unique opportunity enjoy a night watching the stars under the stars,” says Momento City Owner, Mandeep Singh.

Hamilton Children's Day 2020

7th March 2020

Being held at Garden Place, Hamilton Children's Day 2020 is a free event that the whole family can attend. This jam-packed line-up includes Rides/inflatables, Chalkfest, Stage Entertainment, Youth Zone Passport Challenges, Central Library Activities, Waikato Museum Dino-themed activities & free entry to Exscite, DIY Face-Painting, spot prizes and heaps more. “At Momento City Café we have a great range of food and drink options that both the kids and whole family will love,” comments Mandeep.

The Great Kiwi Beer Festival

7th March 2020

Say cheers as The Great Kiwi Beer Festival comes to town on the 7th of March at the Claudelands Events Centre for the inaugural North Island edition. More than 40 craft breweries and cider producers will be pouring over 300 different drinks, so there will be something to please everyone. There will also be a great lineup of great Kiwi artists on the Music Stage.

Balloons Over Waikato

17th – 21st March 2020

The annual Balloons Over Waikato is returning to Hamilton this 17th – 21st March 2020. The event will be celebrating it’s 21st birthday this year, so make sure you get out and enjoy the amazing site of balloons ascending through the Waikato sunrise at 7.30am every morning. Hamilton's biggest night out at the Zuru Nightglow, where the balloons glow to orchestrated music finishing the evening with a huge fireworks display. “This five-day iconic event is one of the most popular event in the city,” adds Mandeep.

