Does your office space leave you and your team feeling as blind as bats? Why not call Easy Blinds today for your made-to-measure commercial window treatments. Your team will thank you for it!

From new building fitouts to small office refurbishments, as well as rental property and residential installations, Easy Blinds can structure a competitive window treatment proposal for developers and business owners nationwide!

Easy Blinds cover a broad range of commercial projects for sectors such as aged care, hospitality, retail, accommodation, education and much more. From concept to completion, measure to manufacture and install, Easy Blinds’ end-to-end commercial service makes it easy and stress-free to achieve the result that your business requires.

To maintain consistency, you’ll be well looked after by one Easy Blinds’ consultant throughout the entire window treatment process. With extensive experience in the blinds industry, you can be rest-assured that your consultant will bring excellent commercial product knowledge to your project. Working closely with you, they will discuss and define your requirements, including advising on the best available window furnishing options to suit your needs – alongside agreeing on deadlines.

Easy Blinds are also proficient in compliance, ensuring all boxes are ticked when it comes to any health and safety and/or government regulations and requirements. Documented product certifications and mock-up samples are available where required. Easy Blinds also ensure all tenderers are quoted the correct specifications and offered a tender document writing service in clear, industry-appropriate language!

Whatever you choose, all of Easy Blinds’ commercial blinds and curtains are custom-made here in New Zealand. With enduring quality as their top priority, you can be sure your blinds from Easy Blinds will stand the test of time and look fantastic for years to come!

Head over to easyblinds.co.nz to check out their vast range of custom blinds, fabrics and curtains and request your free quote. Wait no longer, look no further, don’t miss out! Order online now and save with Easy Blinds today!

“No one looks after you like Easy Blinds”

Contact Easy Blinds:

Phone: 0800 110 385

Email: sales@easyblinds.co.nz

Website: https://www.easyblinds.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/easyblindsnz/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/easyblindsnz/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfolJ09awjrzj_YXQDX8DBA

LinkedIn: https://nz.linkedin.com/company/easy-blinds

Address: 2 Wagener Place, St Luke's, Auckland, New Zealand