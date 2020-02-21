Commercial Roofing in Wellington From Roofing and Coatings

If you are wanting a long-lasting and affordable roof for your commercial premises a long run metal roof makes perfect sense. Strong, secure and energy efficient, it has a great look and delivers outstanding, long life performance. It is reliable, low maintenance and highly adaptable to meet your specific visual and style design.

Long run steel roofing has been proven through seismic activity to be safer than other types of roofing, which makes it ideal for Wellington buildings. Independent specialists have found that chimneys collapsing in tile roofs (made of concrete, clay or slate) often fell within the house causing damage. In comparison, chimneys falling onto corrugated steel roofing often caused no damage. Long run steel roofs are about 1/8th the weight of a concrete tile roof and are recommended as a cost-effective method to improve safety.

The commitment you make when deciding on a new roof for your business is a big one. This decision can lead to frustration and financial hardship later if leaks and maintenance problems arise. Roofing and Coatings have seen many examples of poor quality materials or workmanship that has cost their clients thousands to remedy.

If you are wanting a long-lasting and affordable roof a long run metal roof makes perfect sense. Strong, secure and energy efficient, it has a great look and delivers outstanding, long life performance. It is reliable, low maintenance and highly adaptable to meet your specific visual and style design.

Roofing and Coatings offer a professional roofing service with high quality guaranteed workmanship. They are licensed roofing contractors in Wellington City, Wairarapa, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Porirua, and Kapiti Coast, so if you need a reliable roofing company you can trust, call them now for a free inspection and to discuss your needs, and for more information on roofing companies Wellington, metal roofing and commercial roofing please go to https://roofingandcoatings.co.nz .