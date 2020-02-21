Earthquake Claimants Group Thanks Outgoing EQC Deputy CE For Her Work

CHRISTCHURCH

The Claimants Reference Group is hopeful that the good work undertaken by EQC Deputy Chief Executive, Renée Walker, will be continued by her successor.

Ms Walker has announced her resignation, effective in mid-May.

CRG Chair, Tom McBrearty, says they have been working closely with Renée Walker for several years.

“We have seen some extremely positive changes at EQC, particularly in the last 18 months, and we know that Ms Walker has been instrumental in that, with the support of her management team,” he says. “People might forget that Ms Walker has been involved in this post EQC insurance environment since the beginning. IAG was the first insurance company to actually sit down with people and discuss collective issues and look at resolutions. Renee was key to that at IAG.”

CRG member Ali Jones agrees.

“In my experience, Renée has always had the claimant and common-sense at the centre of what she does, and I hope that whoever moves into the Deputy CE role will do the same,” she says.

Mr McBrearty says the CRG wishes Ms Walker well in her future and thanks her for always being available, professional and engaged.