Agent Finder Explain How to Compare Real Estate Agents

There have been over 1300 official complaints about real estate agents/services over the last three years, so Agent Finder do their due diligence to ensure 100% of their clients get access to the most credible real estate services in the industry. They make it their business to understand what the issues are and how to avoid them, saying, “It is our mission to ensure that our clients do not become another of these statistics”.

Their process is, they assess and compare agent competence using a comprehensive criteria that includes over 20 indicators across five categories. As they say, “We know it works.” Secondly, whenever possible, and if urgency is required, they aim to have the short listing process completed and real estate agents referred to you the same day you request their service.

You will be advised why particular companies and agents have been short listed and referred, and they then send you the Real Estate Agent Questionnaire to help you compare well, the agents you interview. In addition to comparing agents, you can compare their appraisals, fees and the services they offer, to determine the best match for you, your property type and location.

They will also provide you with guidance about how to negotiate commission with agents, and you will receive guides about signing a listing agreement with an agency and a sale and purchase agreement with a buyer plus everything in between. Agent Finder do not have any affiliation with any real estate companies, being 100% independent of all buying and selling brands and do not receive any subscriptions.

Finally, if real estate agents or companies don't meet Agent Finder's stringent criteria, they don't get short listed or referred.