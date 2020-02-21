House & Land Packages in Hamilton with Anthem Homes

The unprecedented property price growth we've had, pockets of undersupply across many parts of New Zealand, and slow income growth, has meant that families and young couples are still finding it hard to find an affordable home. According to Canstar, the average first home buyer can afford around only one third of all homes in New Zealand however this is even lower in the big cities.



First home buyers are being forced to compromise on their homes location, property type and number of bedrooms. But this isn’t all doom and gloom as house and land packages are still a desirable and affordable option for many buyers looking to enter the property market.

In fact, recent research shows that 25% of Kiwis who are looking to buy their first home within the next five years will look to build a new home. A home build on average is more affordable than buying a move in ready home, with savings reported to be around 14%. House and land packages offer a good solution to the housing affordability crisis.

Because a house and land package is new, you'll have a warranty if there are any problems, and it will be easier to lease and likely to have few or no maintenance outlays. Plus, you can claim the maximum deprecation allowance on your tax return as new properties depreciate faster than existing properties

Because a house and land package is new, you'll have a warranty if there are any problems, and it will be easier to lease and likely to have few or no maintenance outlays. Plus, you can claim the maximum deprecation allowance on your tax return as new properties depreciate faster than existing properties

