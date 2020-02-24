Fast, Easy and Reliable: how pipework for compressed air, industrial gases and vacuum from Leading Worldwide Industrial Giant Atlas Copco New Zealand is a game changer.

AIRnet stainless ateel piping system from Industrial products and solutions giant Atlas Copo New Zealand is first choice when you need pipework for compressed air, industrial gases and vacuum.

As the leading provider of all things air, flow and power solutions, Atlas Copco New Zealand’s AIRnet system ensures 100% oil free air delivery from the generation to the point of use, in compliance with the highest quality standards.

AIRnet aluminium is the best solution for your air or gas network. “It features efficient and simple installation, which means your downtime will be reduced and you can get your operations up and running in little time,” says Yuri Reijmer, Managing Director at Atlas Copco New Zealand.

Atlas Copco New Zealand’s compressed air piping system is available in both aluminium and stainless steel. With it’s pipes and fittings coming with a 10-year warranty, AIRnet is leak-proof and corrosion-free.

The adaptable piping system can be connected to any currently set up network and it can be altered easy and quickly to meet any deviations on the industrial floor. “Not only that but all AIRnet components are effortlessly modifiable and reusable to facilitate future network extensions,” adds Yuri. No welding or threading is needed, just simply push and press.

The silicone free system is also ISO 8573-1 certified. “We understand the importance of the purity in compressed air plays in determining the quality of the end product,” comments Yuri. ISO 8573-1: 2010 ensures the purity of the compressed air with respect to particles, water and oil, independent of the place in the compressed air system at which the air is measured.

Atlas Copco are also committed to being environmentally friendly and sustainable company, so ensuring that their piping system is leak free means that your energy consumption will be much lower.

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40, 000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide.

