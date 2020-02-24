The Journey of Eco Auckland Joinery

uPVC joinery is becoming increasingly popular for its multitude of benefits, from durability and warmth to security and eco-friendliness. It is often used for windows and doors, both for new home builds and renovations.

This exceptional product does not begin its life in New Zealand, however. Eco Auckland’s uPVC joinery begins with a specialist group in Germany called Aluplast. This company has been a leading innovator in the industry for several decades, winning awards and creating a name for itself as a world-leader in uPVC.

Aluplast extrudes uPVC in Germany, then ships lengths of profile all the way to New Zealand in shipping containers. Once it arrives, the materials are assembled by the Warm Windows factory in Auckland using exact designs and measurements.

The Eco Auckland team then assemble and glaze the joinery ready for the new jobsite. Now finished, the uPVC joinery is ready for install by the specialist team of installers.

Our team is highly trained and experienced with installing uPVC joinery. They take care to do the job right the first time, so homeowners can enjoy all the benefits of uPVC windows and doors.

When uPVC joinery is in place, it looks highly similar to standard joinery options such as aluminium. However, it offers a safer, more durable, quieter, warmer, and more eco-friendly material than traditional joinery such as wood or metals.

Looking to find out more about Eco Auckland’s uPVC windows and doors? The team is happy to explain this material’s incredible ability to add sound-proofing, insulation, and security to any home. Get in touch with the team on 09 973 0610 or email at sales@ecoauckland.nz.