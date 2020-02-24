Backdoor Surf Shop Presenting Sponsor of the 9th Mangawhai Bowl Jam Skate Event

The biggest skate boarding event in New Zealand is in its ninth year in 2020, taking place in Mangawhai on the 8th of February, and Backdoor Surf as they have been for many years are there as a presenting sponsor. This year skateboarders are ready to take over the world-class Mangawhai Bowl once again, with a line-up of the best skateboarders from around the country and abroad. As 2020 is on track to be the biggest Mangawhai Bowl Jam yet, you can expect to see the best transition skaters in New Zealand go head to head for a chance to take out the biggest bowl skating event in the country, so get your tickets now!

Backdoor have the much-anticipated arrival of the Firewire Seaside and Beyond surfboard, that began as an experiment at around the same time that the Helium Seaside became public. The Seaside and Beyond is an often overlooked area of board design; what Rob Machado calls “that world between a shortboard and a mid length.

“I’ve really been wanting to play around with some longer fishy kind of boards for a while now. Ever since I spent some time with Skip Frye and he showed me some of his fishes in the 7 foot range It’s been on my mind. I first stretched out the GO FISH and made a 7 footer. It worked great and really got my mind spinning. Then I made a 7’0 seaside and it became one of my favorite boards in my quiver. I rode it in everything. Super small days, bigger days and everything in between. It’s become a board that I will take with me every where I go.”

They also have in stock the Channel Islands FishBeard surfboard, a user-friendly board where you drive from the center and you’ll have all the speed and flow you always desired. Step back on the tail to engage the fins and rails, which provides you hold, pivot, projection and the freedom to rip as hard as ever.

Backdoor are all stocked up in 2 for $50 tees, 2 for $59.99 bikini separates and 2 for $79.99 dresses