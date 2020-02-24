Primecare Dental For E4D Same Day Dentistry

Traditionally, porcelain crowns Auckland and New Zealand wide have been a lengthy process to achieve. They involve multiple appointments: the first one being for the impression to be achieved, and a temporary crown to be placed. The temporary crown is usually on for a waiting period of two weeks to a month, before the second appointment where a permanent crown is placed.

However, where traditionally it would usually take more than one appointment and weeks at a time to provide patients with these necessities, the new E4D Dentist System allows dentists to eliminate the waiting period completely.

The E4D Dentist System is a laser scanning device used to capture an accurate impression of your teeth. This data of the scan is then transferred allowing the E4D technologies to create a 3D CAD render of the scan. This provides dentists with the means to digitally design the restorations they need. It then has a CAM system that can mill the designs out of porcelain, providing same day porcelain crowns on the same day that you walk into the dentist.

If you qualify for the treatment option, the procedure for E4D dentistry can be completed on the same day by the expert dental technicians here at Primecare Dental. To begin, you will be administered a local anaesthetic so that the digital impression may take place. The fabrication of your new dental crown happens right inside the dentist’s office and usually takes around 20 minutes.

After the porcelain crown is milled, it is often polished or stained to suit your cosmetic requirements. It is then fired in an oven for about 15 minutes. Once it has been completed, it will be placed and checked, before being cemented permanently.

The whole process of a restoration using E4D technologies takes only 60 to 90 minutes. There is no metal required, as it is completely porcelain cemented with a binding product. You can walk away with a permanent, complete treatment in one single dentist visit.

For a quick, easy porcelain crown Auckland wide, contact Primecare Dental to see if you qualify for E4D technologies, and for more information on tooth removal Auckland, emergency dentists Auckland and tooth extraction Auckland please visit the website at http://primecaredental.co.nz .