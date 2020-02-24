KiwiCig Cite Good Reasons to Switch to Vape Products

KiwiCig say there are several good reasons to switch from smoking tobacco cigarettes to vape products, with the most obvious being it is so much cheaper. It is also much better for your health and a much easier way to give up smoking than any other method.

Vape refills and accessories are a much cheaper alternative to traditional cigarettes because they aren’t so heavily taxed in New Zealand. Switching to vape products is a great way to save money. In this country, the cost of cigarettes is rising annually, with no sign of slowing down any time soon, and is only going to become a more expensive habit every January when the cigarette tax rises again by 10%.

Switching to E-Cigarettes is a smart move if you want to continue to your nicotine habit, without the ongoing costs. Your biggest spend when switching to E-Cigarettes will be the start-up costs – that’s everything you need to get yourself started, from the vape and charging pack, to buying a few different juices to decide which one suits you best. KiwiCig offers affordable kits that have everything you need in one cover-all price.

When buying your E-Cigarette, make sure you get one that can be refilled, or has interchangeable cartridges, as this reduces waste and saves you money by not having to buy the whole mechanism each time. Investing in a good starter kit may seem pricey, but when you think about the savings you’ll make long-term, they really pay for themselves.

An even cheaper way to use E-Cigarettes is to buy premium liquids. Some E-Cigarettes will have a refillable cartridge that lets you pour liquids directly into them. This means you can get creative with mixing and matching your liquids, and you don’t have to buy a new cartridge each time so you can save money by buying bulk liquids.

Whether you have the occasional smoke with friends, or a whole pack a day, E-Cigarettes are the obvious choice for a cheaper option, and you can shop online for E-Cigarettes and vape accessories New Zealand wide, so more information on e cigarettes NZ, vape cartridges, vape refills and flavored vape liquid please go to www.kiwicig.co.nz .