INFLITE Merges With Heletranz to Establish a Nationwide Operation

Having established a long-term relationship with Heletranz, INFLITE Charters have merged with the helicopter company, meaning there will be 30 aircraft – some fixed wing and helicopters – in the combined fleet. INFLITE has grown quickly and has a fleet of more than 15 aircraft, ranging from skydiving and fixed-wing planes to Eurocopters and corporate planes, including a 550 Falcon jet with operations concentrated in the South Island.

Heletranz Helicopters has an eight-strong fleet of single and twin-engined helicopters, including the luxury Agusta 109s Grand and Bell 427. The fleet will soon expand to 13 choppers. Heletranz pioneered heli-fishing and heli-dining in the Auckland region, with the most popular trips to Waiheke. The merger will give the company the opportunity to increase its presence throughout the country, and will set up a base in Taupo.

As Heletranz’ director, Sofia Ambler says, “We have worked closely together developing a great partnership over the last couple of years, and our biggest focus has always been on the experience, and Heletranz will continue to thrive with plans to expand the brand throughout the country”. The merger means they will be better able to meet high demand expected for the America’s Cup and Apec next year. Heletranz clients would now get seamless access to choppers in the South Island.

INFLITE will move headquarters to a new facility scheduled for opening in April at the current Heletranz base on Auckland’s North Shore. Adam Joyce, chief executive of INFLITE said joining forces enabled the companies to offer a greater range of options for customers throughout New Zealand, and put it in a strong position for future expansion. “The opportu9nities ahead for our sector are enormous, with demand for premium travel and adventure tourism growing fast. We have enjoyed a great working relationship for a long time, so this came as a natural extension of that”.

INFLITE offers a range of private air travel, skydiving, glacier experiences, scenic tours and charter flights around the country, so for more information on Fox Glacier helicopters, ski plane flights and NZ helicopter tours please go to https://www.infliteexperiences.co.nz .