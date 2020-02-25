Bartercard Have Five Tips to Help Drive Business Growth in 2020

It can sometimes be difficult to realign ourselves with our business goals after the holidays – whether that means searching for a profit increase or driving bnusiness growth for the new year, so Bartercard’s first tip is to get organised! Write a list of everything you need to do, people you need to speak to and things you need to action immediately. This will help you focus your attention and kickstart your to-do list.

Secondly, use your work time for just that…work! Remember, if you’re feeling a little demotivated, you need to get involved in a project or come up with some new ideas to implement within the business. Taking on a formal role to make changes may add additional work, but you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment and have a purpose each day in making something happen.

Thirdly, you need to keep your work/life balance, as a lack of productivity can lead to working later as a way to compensate. It’s important to build a healthy work/life balance but as a way to get back on track and firing on all cylinders, set a rigid schedule and make sure you stick to it. Getting into a routine will help you to compartmentalise and allow you to concentrate more easily on the task at hand during the working day, enabling you to relax at the end of it.

Another tip is to take a break from social media, as it can seriously hinder our performance at work. As we search for distraction in the form of jet-setting friends and cute dog pictures, we can struggle to align ourselves with what really matters.

Finally, it’s important to take some time to reconnect with your co-workers. Find out how their holidays have been and what they are looking forward to this year. Social interaction is important for any business culture and it can be surprising how other people can become a motivating force. So, take time to catch up. You (and your work) will be better for it.

