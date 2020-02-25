Bookme recognised with Distinguished Gold Trusted Service Award

Bookme has been recognised for its outstanding customer service in New Zealand and Australia, having been recognised as a Feefo Trusted Service award winner. Beekme is proud to count themselves among the most distinguished booking services for New Zealand attractions and activities and look forward to building their reputation of excellent service.

Feefo is an online reviews provider and aggregator that collects real customer feedback on behalf of businesses to provide a clearer snapshot of customer satisfaction. By sending personalised requests for feedback to customers, Feefo ensures that user feedback is authentic and fresh. They then partner with client businesses to help consumers make more educated buying decisions.

Feefo provides access to support and technology that connects partnering businesses more intimately with their customers, helping them achieve the goals they’ve set for themselves and respond more accurately to the feedback their customers provide. The dedicated team of specialist inventors, creatives, and business experts at Feefo are wholly dedicated to helping businesses build more trusting relationships with their clients and believe that customer feedback is the key to developing the solutions that will lead to future success.

With their Gold Trusted Service Award for 2020, Bookme now hopes to capitalise on their 4.9/5 Feefo rating to attract more satisfied customers. Offering great deals on a wide range of activities and attractions in New Zealand, from the Bay of Islands to Milford Sound, Bookme has established itself as one of the most reputable booking agencies for travel and tourism in the country.

To learn more about Bookme’s 2020 Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award, click here: https://www.bookme.co.nz/