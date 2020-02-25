The Skin Department Recommend A Face Peel At the Change of Season

The term ‘face peels’ might make you back away slowly, but this treatment can help with a plethora of problems, from pigmentation to scarring, hydration to acne, skin texture to fine lines and wrinkles. All face peels remove a top layer of skin to exfoliate and speed up your cell turnover, but some remove more than others, depending on the type of face peel you decide to try. All face peels involve applying a chemical or natural solution to your face to expedite the exfoliation process.

As Kelly from The Skin Department says, “It is soon to be change of season so I usually encourage my patients to have a peel to refresh the skin. It will increase brightness and decongest the skin improve pigmentation etc after a long hot summer”. Kelly offers a few different types of peels, which are all superficial and can easily be done in your lunch time.

A peel typically uses a type of acid such as lactic acid or salicylic acid to address fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged clogged pores, pigmentation and acne. They are designed to break down the top layer of skin therefore leaving it fresher and brighter. First of all, your skin is double cleansed and all evidence of makeup and oil is taken away. Then a light lactic toner is applied to help the peel penetrate better.

In the PCA range of peels you will receive a layering effect of different peels depending on your particular skin issue. The PCA peels self-neutralise. The Skin Department also offer Dermaquest pumpkin peels. After the procedure they apply an appropriate moisturiser and sunscreen. You will typically experience a bit of redness for 20 mins or so and look like you have been for a run and have a radiant shiny glow to your skin, and you may experience some dryness or flaky skin over the course of a few days.

Generally speaking, you can get back to normal activities straight away. If you are doing a peel for a particular function such as a wedding then they would recommend having a trial peel first so you know how your skin reacts to the peel.

