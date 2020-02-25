Christchurch Case Study By Dimond Roofing

The challenge of bringing the plans for the EntX Entertainment Central, Christchurch, designed by Ignite Architects, fell to CS Roofing Canterbury, who chose Eurotray® from Dimond® Roofing.

Eurotray is a product range that requires specialised expertise in installation, and this is why Dimond Roofing has exclusive installation contracts with qualified installers in order to ensure a quality outcome for the client.

The task of cladding this project was a great challenge. The exterior consists of sheets of varying widths, lengths and colour, with the mix of four colours representing the Canterbury Plains’ patchwork landscape. It is this change in colour that made the job more complicated but is also what makes this building so unique.



The sheer scale of the building also set its challenges. Extending between Tuam Street and Lichfield Streets in Christchurch, the triple-height, 15-metre-high atrium was the largest Eurotray cladding job that CS Roofing foreman on-site, Lindsay Harper had ever undertaken in his 25 years working with the product. Having to negotiate eight tiers of scaffolding reaching about 10 metres high, the roofers likened each day to running a half marathon.



CS Roofing Canterbury knew this project would require their best guys and girls, and with decades of combined experience, they were confident they could deliver. It took a team of six of the best to get the job completed and the number of trays used would be in the thousands.



The central city location of the building also made the job more challenging as traffic control had to be called out upon each delivery. They could only come at certain times of the day which meant that timing was everything and this was managed efficiently by working closely with the Christchurch Dimond Roofing branch.



All the challenges aside, the CS roofing Canterbury team are very proud of the way the project came together and it wasn’t until the scaffold came down that the team could really appreciate how amazingly striking the building was and how effective the use of the different colours had been.

The EntX building is one of a kind in the new building landscape of Christchurch post-earthquake and Dimond® Roofing is honoured to have been involved in this iconic project. https://www.dimond.co.nz/case-studies/ent-x-entertainment-central-christchurch .

