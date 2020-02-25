Home Vision Blinds specialise in custom made blinds, and are keen to explain the advantages of ordering a custom blind from them. As they say, “Customers opting for custom made blinds usually want something that can actually last,” and that is something they can totally guarantee.

Other advantages include the fact that your blind will always be the perfect fit. In other words, your blind will not be too long, nor too short and certainly won’t have any ridiculous side gaps, which is an annoying feature on blinds which aren’t custom made.

Another advantage is that you know your material won’t turn toxic from long periods of exposure to the New Zealand sun, a very important factor in this country, and one that should always be taken into consideration when ordering a blind.

The components used at Home Vision Blinds are extremely durable, and even after the warranty period is over, you can still purchase parts for replacement if necessary. Not all blind companies offer this valuable service.

Finally, Home Vision Blinds offer a variety of fabrics and patterns to choose from, which you can incorporate as part of your carefully planned interior design. As they say, “Innovation is in our blood; we are constantly improving and extending our product range. Keeping our knowledge up to date by attending international exhibitions and doing extensive research means you get access to the latest fabric trends and superior quality component for your blind”.

With their knowledge and their passion for blinds, Home Vision Blinds have created a wide range of blinds, with options such as automated blinds to suit architectural builds through to hard-wearing options for rental properties. Their friendly, experienced team is happy to advise you on your window solution option and fittings that suit your situation, so for more information on venetian blinds and vertical blinds please go to https://homevisionblinds.co.nz .