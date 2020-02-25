Subaru Launches the Most Capable Outback Ever

With more great news for motorists this month, Subaru NZ launched their Limited Edition Outback, the most capable Outback ever. Built for adventures, the Outback X is ready for almost anything that you can throw at it. For the first time in an Outback model, the Outback X features Dual-function X-Mode. X-Mode helps drivers safely negotiate challenging roads, slippery surfaces and inclines with confidence, by constantly monitoring the traction available to each wheel and centralising control of the engine, transmission, brakes and other components.

The Outback X’s new Dual-function X-Mode includes settings for snow, dirt, and mud, and was first introduced in the new generation 2019 Forester. This feature gets the Outback X through many situations that few of Subaru’s rivals can handle. Dual X-Mode technology further enhances Subaru’s existing full time All-Wheel Drive, which is world renowned for delivering power from the ‘wheels that slip to the wheels that grip’. It allows Kiwis to tackle the most challenging conditions and ensures that Subaru’s largest SUV is still right at home in New Zealand, enabling our nation’s drivers to get out and ‘do’.

Subaru of New Zealand Managing Director Wallis Dumper says, “Outback has evolved to be the vehicle most Kiwis now recognise the Subaru brand by. It’s a stalwart SUV for us in what we call ‘Subaru Country,’ so this new Limited Edition X model is a great addition to the 2020 line-up and represents the most ‘Outback’ of all Outbacks in our 100% All-Wheel Drive range.”

The Subaru Outback X will be on display at Subaru’s upcoming summer events and will make its public debut at the Leadfoot Festival over the February 8 and 9 weekend. The launch has been delayed due to huge global demand and the large-scale international markets receiving the bulk of the initial production allocation, so for more information on all wheel drive vehicles, car deals New Zealand and Premium SUVs please go to www.subaru.co.nz .